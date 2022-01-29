Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 166.7% from the December 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADRE. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 110,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,433,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,759,000.

NASDAQ:ADRE opened at $44.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.08. Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund has a 1-year low of $43.30 and a 1-year high of $67.06.

BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund based on the BNY Mellon Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index (the Index). The Fund normally holds at least 95% of its total assets in Depositary Receipts that comprise the Index. The Index is capitalization-weighted and designed to track the performance of approximately 50 emerging market-based depositary receipts.

