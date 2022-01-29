Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Short Interest Update

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a decline of 54.5% from the December 31st total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 17,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,421,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,139,000 after purchasing an additional 40,571 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 2,911.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,502 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 112.5% during the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 277.9% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 32,979 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFM opened at $37.71 on Friday. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $32.03 and a 12-month high of $40.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.80 and a 200-day moving average of $37.94.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

