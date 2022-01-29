Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decline of 46.8% from the December 31st total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1,528.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 5,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 8,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IPKW opened at $38.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.07. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $37.96 and a 52 week high of $47.14.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.