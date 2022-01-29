Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) is Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s 3rd Largest Position

Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 674,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,416 shares during the period. Invesco makes up approximately 2.0% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Olstein Capital Management L.P. owned 0.15% of Invesco worth $16,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVZ. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Invesco during the first quarter valued at about $396,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 8,269 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 91,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 5,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.27.

Shares of NYSE:IVZ opened at $21.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.41. Invesco Ltd. has a one year low of $20.25 and a one year high of $29.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.30.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.77%.

In other news, Director Colin Meadows sold 47,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total transaction of $1,219,906.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

