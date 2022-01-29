Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Short Interest Update

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500,000 shares, a growth of 208.6% from the December 31st total of 2,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,120,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 19,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 12,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 49,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 5,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

PDBC opened at $15.14 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.12. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12 month low of $13.22 and a 12 month high of $22.73.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $5.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.00. This represents a yield of 36.17%.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.