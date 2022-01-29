Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Short Interest Up 150.3% in January

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,100 shares, an increase of 150.3% from the December 31st total of 39,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
VRIG opened at $25.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.06 and its 200-day moving average is $25.09. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a twelve month low of $25.03 and a twelve month high of $25.13.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.014 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 24th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%.
