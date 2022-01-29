InvestFeed (IFT) Achieves Market Cap of $221,344.44

InvestFeed (CURRENCY:IFT) traded down 49% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One InvestFeed coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, InvestFeed has traded up 228.2% against the US dollar. InvestFeed has a market capitalization of $221,344.44 and $21.00 worth of InvestFeed was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004451 BTC.

InvestFeed Profile

IFT is a coin. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2017. InvestFeed’s total supply is 191,381,257 coins. The official website for InvestFeed is www.investfeed.com . The Reddit community for InvestFeed is /r/investFeedOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . InvestFeed’s official Twitter account is @investfeed and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for InvestFeed is medium.com/@investFeed

According to CryptoCompare, “InvestFeed is currently a cross-platform social trading platform in production for US Equities, available on Browser, Native iOS, and Native Android. In InvestFeed’s system, FEED Tokens (IFT) will play a key role in providing economic incentives so that the rational behavior of individuals results in common good. On InvestFeed’s platform, contributors will be rewarded for their work and incentivized to continue increasing the value of the community ecosystem. IFT Tokens will be of a standardized ERC20 form, so they can easily be integrated. Every feature in the InvestFeed platform that gives any added value to its user will require payment using IFT Tokens. Every user who facilitates the use of a feature which in turn gives added value, will be entitled to receive IFT Token (IFT). “

Buying and Selling InvestFeed

