Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN)

Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 12,105 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,672% compared to the typical volume of 683 call options.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TRVN shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Trevena in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trevena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

TRVN stock opened at $0.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.02. Trevena has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $3.10.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Trevena had a negative net margin of 7,771.74% and a negative return on equity of 53.47%. The company had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trevena will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Trevena by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 11,243 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trevena in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Trevena by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 55,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 23,668 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Trevena by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 442,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 23,926 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Trevena in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 22.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Trevena

Trevena, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, TRV250, TRV734, and TRV045. The company was founded by Maxine Gowen, Robert Joseph Lefkowitz, Scott DeWire, Howard A.

