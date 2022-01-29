Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Stock Position Reduced by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,552 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.20% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $9,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IONS. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 302.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3,888.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IONS. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. William Blair raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ionis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.28.

Shares of IONS stock opened at $31.68 on Friday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.04 and a 1 year high of $62.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.51 and its 200-day moving average is $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 7.62 and a current ratio of 7.71.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.05). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 89.71% and a negative return on equity of 89.95%. The firm had revenue of $133.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

