Ionix Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IINX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ionix Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IINX) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decline of 58.7% from the December 31st total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 162,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of IINX stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.08. The stock had a trading volume of 33,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,471. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.11. Ionix Technology has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.40.
About Ionix Technology
