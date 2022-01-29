IoTeX Achieves Market Capitalization of $759.18 Million (IOTX)

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. IoTeX has a total market capitalization of $759.18 million and approximately $21.25 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IoTeX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0796 or 0.00000209 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, IoTeX has traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $95.93 or 0.00251390 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004445 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00042516 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

IoTeX Profile

IoTeX is a Roll-DPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,626,124,332 coins and its circulating supply is 9,540,779,324 coins. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io . The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

IoTeX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoTeX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

