Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Short Interest Update

Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 142.9% from the December 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IPSEY. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Ipsen in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Ipsen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Societe Generale raised shares of Ipsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ipsen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Ipsen in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ipsen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

OTCMKTS IPSEY remained flat at $$24.10 during trading hours on Friday. 369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,968. Ipsen has a one year low of $19.35 and a one year high of $28.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.80.

Ipsen SA manufactures pharmaceutical products for oncology, neuroscience and rare diseases. It operates through following segments: Specialty Care and Consumer Healthcare. The Specialty Care segment focuses on Oncology with Somatuline, a somatostatin analog for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors; Cabometyx, the single-agent treatment with significant improvement across all key efficacy endpoints in second-line renal cell carcinoma; Onivyde, a differentiated product with overall survival benefit addressing a high unmet medical need in pancreatic cancer; and Decapeptyl, an established and growing product in Europe and China for prostate cancer and Rare Diseases with Nutropin, a liquid formulation of recombinant human growth hormone and Increlex, a recombinant insulin-like growth factor of human origin.

