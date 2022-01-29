Iris Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:IREN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Iris Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:IREN) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.67.

IREN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Iris Energy from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Iris Energy in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Iris Energy from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. began coverage on Iris Energy in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Iris Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company.

IREN stock opened at $11.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.30. Iris Energy has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $28.25.

Iris Energy is a Bitcoin mining company. It builds, owns and operates data center infrastructure with a focus on entry into regions where it can access abundant and/or under-utilized renewable energy to power its operations. Iris Energy is based in SYDNEY, Australia.

