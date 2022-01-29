IRISnet Trading Up 2.1% This Week (IRIS)

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. IRISnet has a total market capitalization of $82.45 million and approximately $3.37 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IRISnet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0690 or 0.00000181 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, IRISnet has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00048878 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,584.82 or 0.06780504 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00052886 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,168.69 or 1.00124017 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00007045 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003181 BTC.

IRISnet Profile

IRISnet launched on May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,060,072,471 coins and its circulating supply is 1,195,722,476 coins. The official website for IRISnet is www.irisnet.org . IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . IRISnet’s official message board is medium.com/irisnet-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

