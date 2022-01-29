Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Purchased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,613 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $2,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the second quarter worth $114,278,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 58.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,055,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,761 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 110.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,964,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,969 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 6.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,457,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,633,000 after purchasing an additional 841,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 409.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 864,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,563,000 after purchasing an additional 694,664 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Iron Mountain stock opened at $45.00 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $31.21 and a twelve month high of $53.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 0.82.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.30). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 53.63% and a net margin of 14.48%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.6185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.27%.

In related news, EVP Deirdre Evens sold 32,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $1,688,097.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 31,919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $1,661,703.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,222 shares of company stock worth $4,623,836 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

See Also: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.