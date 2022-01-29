Ironveld (LON:IRON) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.92

Ironveld Plc (LON:IRON)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.92 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.81 ($0.01). Ironveld shares last traded at GBX 0.92 ($0.01), with a volume of 36,090,246 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of £12.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.81.

Ironveld Company Profile (LON:IRON)

Ironveld Plc, an exploration and development company, engages in mining, exploring, processing, and smelting vanadiferous and titaniferous magnite. It owns an interest in the iron, vanadium, and titanium project located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Complex in Limpopo Province, South Africa. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Caerphilly, the United Kingdom.

