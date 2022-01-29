iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Greenleaf Trust’s 3rd Largest Position

Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,310,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,077 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Greenleaf Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $171,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rinet Co LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.8% in the third quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 6,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 7,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 30,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 68,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,064,000 after buying an additional 4,634 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $70.55 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.34.

