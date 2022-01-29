iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 179,100 shares, a drop of 53.7% from the December 31st total of 386,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 232,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

SUSB opened at $25.32 on Friday. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $25.30 and a 12 month high of $26.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.83.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 662.3% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 266.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 4,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter.

