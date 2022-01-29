iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a decline of 47.2% from the December 31st total of 30,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF stock opened at $63.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.83. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF has a 52 week low of $62.27 and a 52 week high of $72.20.
The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.
