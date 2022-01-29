iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a decline of 47.2% from the December 31st total of 30,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF stock opened at $63.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.83. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF has a 52 week low of $62.27 and a 52 week high of $72.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DMXF. Resolute Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF in the second quarter valued at about $507,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $4,883,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $271,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 43.0% in the second quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 5,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 24.8% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter.

