iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,400 shares, a drop of 45.1% from the December 31st total of 146,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 11,380 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $510,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 1,862.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 52,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 50,270 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $35.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.71. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.79 and a fifty-two week high of $39.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.114 dividend. This is a boost from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%.

