iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Short Interest Up 134.3% in January

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 386,200 shares, an increase of 134.3% from the December 31st total of 164,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 172,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XT. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 150.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Ironwood Financial llc acquired a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000.

Get iShares Exponential Technologies ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ XT opened at $57.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.38. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 52-week low of $55.46 and a 52-week high of $67.48.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This is a boost from iShares Exponential Technologies ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.27.

See Also: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.