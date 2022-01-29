iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI) Shares Sold by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust trimmed its holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,267 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF were worth $3,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 216,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,927,000 after acquiring an additional 14,399 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 98,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,363,000 after acquiring an additional 12,005 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 101,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,780,000 after acquiring an additional 11,802 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,094,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 122,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,128,000 after acquiring an additional 7,603 shares in the last quarter.

GVI stock opened at $112.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.72.

Featured Article: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.