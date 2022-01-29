iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,472 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $13,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 55,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 98.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 514,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,386,000 after purchasing an additional 255,330 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 9,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 171.9% during the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 13,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 56,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 5,279 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EEM stock opened at $47.29 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $46.66 and a 52-week high of $58.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.74.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

