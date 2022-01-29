iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS) Holdings Increased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS) by 2,917.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,510 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.74% of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF worth $2,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEUS. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 5,393 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,058,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000.

Shares of IEUS opened at $63.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.64 and its 200-day moving average is $70.33. iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $61.85 and a 12-month high of $75.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.131 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

