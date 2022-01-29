iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) Shares Bought by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of iShares MSCI World ETF worth $3,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,359,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 83,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,574,000 after purchasing an additional 40,100 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 126,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,971,000 after purchasing an additional 35,206 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI World ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI World ETF stock opened at $125.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.19. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 52 week low of $111.03 and a 52 week high of $136.75.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI World ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI World ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.