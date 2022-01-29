iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 435,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,817 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $50,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,637.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 371.9% in the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter.

DVY stock opened at $123.28 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $96.44 and a 1 year high of $128.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.837 dividend. This represents a $3.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

