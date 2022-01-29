iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,672,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,731 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 8.8% of Greenleaf Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Greenleaf Trust owned about 0.24% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $720,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $55,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $69,000.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $443.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $464.18 and a 200-day moving average of $454.01. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $369.65 and a 12-month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

