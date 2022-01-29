iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Boosted by Rinet Co LLC

Rinet Co LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.9% of Rinet Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Rinet Co LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. JSF Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 96,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 16,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,127,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $443.75 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $369.65 and a twelve month high of $482.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $464.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $454.01.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

