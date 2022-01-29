iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Bought by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.12% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $9,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 19,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 737,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1,488.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 701,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,136,000 after acquiring an additional 657,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 59,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,827,000 after acquiring an additional 25,106 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IJK stock opened at $74.28 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $71.59 and a one year high of $88.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.15.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Read More: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.