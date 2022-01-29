iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) Shares Acquired by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,277 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF worth $3,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 10,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 130.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF stock opened at $73.24 on Friday. iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.75 and a fifty-two week high of $87.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.62.

