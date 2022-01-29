Ispolink Achieves Market Cap of $8.24 Million (ISP)

Ispolink (CURRENCY:ISP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 29th. One Ispolink coin can now be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ispolink has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. Ispolink has a market cap of $8.24 million and $2.25 million worth of Ispolink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004462 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001139 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00043056 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.82 or 0.00108594 BTC.

Ispolink Profile

Ispolink is a coin. Ispolink’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,552,961,493 coins. Ispolink’s official Twitter account is @ispolink

According to CryptoCompare, “Ispolink is a global automated matchmaking job board platform that leverages Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to address one of the most fundamental challenges that exist nowadays – sourcing top talents. It empowers companies operating in the blockchain and IT domain to fill their positions by providing them a full spectrum of tools to conduct and manage in-house the entire recruitment process efficiently, eliminating the need of third parties such a recruitment and staffing agencies. “

Ispolink Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ispolink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ispolink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ispolink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

