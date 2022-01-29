ITV plc (LON:ITV) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ITV plc (LON:ITV) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 160.60 ($2.17).

ITV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.29) target price on shares of ITV in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on ITV from GBX 109 ($1.47) to GBX 128 ($1.73) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.16) price target on shares of ITV in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of ITV from GBX 210 ($2.83) to GBX 215 ($2.90) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.75) price target on shares of ITV in a research report on Tuesday.

In related news, insider Mary Harris purchased 3,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 111 ($1.50) per share, for a total transaction of £3,342.21 ($4,509.19). Also, insider Carolyn McCall sold 445,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.44), for a total value of £476,687.14 ($643,128.90).

Shares of ITV stock opened at GBX 111.40 ($1.50) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £4.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 112.60 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 113.99. ITV has a 1 year low of GBX 101.90 ($1.37) and a 1 year high of GBX 134.15 ($1.81). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.46, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

About ITV

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

