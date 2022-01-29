J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Acquired by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $2,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BancorpSouth Bank grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.4% during the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 2,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 5.3% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 5.4% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 4.0% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 71.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JBHT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.50.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.41, for a total transaction of $48,602.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.10, for a total value of $197,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $191.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.36 and a 12-month high of $208.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.07.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.26. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 6.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 16.81%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

