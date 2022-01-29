J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $286.55 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) to post sales of $286.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for J & J Snack Foods’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $284.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $289.00 million. J & J Snack Foods reported sales of $241.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 31st.

On average, analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods will report full-year sales of $1.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover J & J Snack Foods.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.29). J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $323.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. J & J Snack Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JJSF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Benchmark started coverage on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $171.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:JJSF opened at $150.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $151.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.60. J & J Snack Foods has a 52 week low of $134.68 and a 52 week high of $181.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.92 and a beta of 0.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $0.633 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is presently 87.24%.

In other J & J Snack Foods news, SVP Robert Joseph Pape sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total value of $401,706.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marjorie Shreiber Roshkoff sold 773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $107,447.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JJSF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $213,238,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 10,914.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 351,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,336,000 after purchasing an additional 348,485 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 162,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,652,000 after purchasing an additional 65,332 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,090,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 47.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 107,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,782,000 after acquiring an additional 34,501 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

