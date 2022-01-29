Jacob Forward ETF (NYSEARCA:JFWD) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Jacob Forward ETF (NYSEARCA:JFWD)’s stock price rose 3.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.90 and last traded at $12.90. Approximately 1,232 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 3,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.43.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.29.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jacob Forward ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Jacob Forward ETF (NYSEARCA:JFWD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 3.36% of Jacob Forward ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

