Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a decrease of 51.5% from the December 31st total of 29,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

JOF remained flat at $$7.49 during trading on Friday. 48,369 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,835. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.64. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.40 and a fifty-two week high of $9.63.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.2116 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 2.6%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JOF. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 1,636.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 6,220 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. 67.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It is managed by Nomura Asset Management Co, Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks traded on the Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, JASDAQ, Mothers, Hercules, Centrex, and other indices.

