Jarvis+ (JAR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $228,149.00

Jarvis+ (CURRENCY:JAR) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 29th. In the last seven days, Jarvis+ has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Jarvis+ has a market cap of $408,611.41 and approximately $228,149.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jarvis+ coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002656 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004487 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001149 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002655 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00043024 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.80 or 0.00108314 BTC.
Jarvis+ Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis+ is a service of conversation in any IM, webpage, or App, a personal community assistant and a decentralized platform for community data & economy.Jarvis+ uses AI technology to empower communities and connect community members, while the Blockchain project can get closer to the community and understand the community better. “
Jarvis+ Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis+ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jarvis+ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jarvis+ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Jarvis+ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jarvis+ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.