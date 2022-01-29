Jarvis+ (JAR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $228,149.00

Jarvis+ (CURRENCY:JAR) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 29th. In the last seven days, Jarvis+ has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Jarvis+ has a market cap of $408,611.41 and approximately $228,149.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jarvis+ coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00043024 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.80 or 0.00108314 BTC.

Jarvis+ Profile

Jarvis+ is a coin. It was first traded on August 8th, 2018. Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,157,249 coins. Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis+ is a service of conversation in any IM, webpage, or App, a personal community assistant and a decentralized platform for community data & economy.Jarvis+ uses AI technology to empower communities and connect community members, while the Blockchain project can get closer to the community and understand the community better. “

Jarvis+ Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis+ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jarvis+ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jarvis+ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

