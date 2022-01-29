Jarvis Network (JRT) Price Down 4.5% This Week

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 29th. One Jarvis Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0500 or 0.00000132 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Jarvis Network has a total market capitalization of $1.45 million and $431,103.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Jarvis Network has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Jarvis Network

Jarvis Network is a coin. Its genesis date was April 8th, 2019. Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 coins and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 coins. The official message board for Jarvis Network is medium.com/jarvis-edge . Jarvis Network’s official Twitter account is @Jarvis_Network . Jarvis Network’s official website is www.jarvis.exchange/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis Network is a set of protocols on Ethereum allowing anyone to become a broker by funding and maintaining liquidity pools, against which users can gain exposure to the price of any traditional or digital assets. “

Jarvis Network Coin Trading

