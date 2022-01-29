Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Acquired by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 140.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,076 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,478 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $43,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $45,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $200,000. 91.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on JAZZ. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.33.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $136.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of -53.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.95. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12 month low of $117.64 and a 12 month high of $189.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.60. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 21.43% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. The firm had revenue of $838.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 13.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $883,421.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kim Sablich sold 2,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total value of $371,007.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,666 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,471 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

