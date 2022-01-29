JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Shares Acquired by Olstein Capital Management L.P.

Olstein Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 764,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,000 shares during the quarter. JetBlue Airways comprises 1.4% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Olstein Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.24% of JetBlue Airways worth $11,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBLU. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 827.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

JBLU has been the subject of several research reports. MKM Partners downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $13.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 1.49. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 1-year low of $12.86 and a 1-year high of $21.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 29.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 177.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.53) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

