JLEN Environmental Assets Group (LON:JLEN) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $103.35

JLEN Environmental Assets Group Limited (LON:JLEN)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 103.35 ($1.39) and traded as low as GBX 101.33 ($1.37). JLEN Environmental Assets Group shares last traded at GBX 104.60 ($1.41), with a volume of 5,096,673 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of £629.06 million and a PE ratio of 12.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 103.35 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 104.86.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.64%. JLEN Environmental Assets Group’s payout ratio is 0.78%.

In related news, insider Hans Joern Rieks bought 95,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 104 ($1.40) per share, with a total value of £98,800 ($133,297.36).

JLEN Environmental Assets Group Company Profile (LON:JLEN)

John Laing Environmental Assets Group Limited is a fund of John Laing Capital Management Limited.

