JOE Trading Up 46.6% Over Last Week (JOE)

JOE (CURRENCY:JOE) traded 19.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. In the last week, JOE has traded up 46.6% against the U.S. dollar. JOE has a market cap of $199.48 million and $25.99 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JOE coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.24 or 0.00003269 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002642 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00049468 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,567.60 or 0.06781446 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.22 or 0.00056053 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,807.58 or 0.99855991 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.65 or 0.00054548 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003203 BTC.

JOE Coin Profile

JOE’s total supply is 199,010,126 coins and its circulating supply is 161,183,308 coins. JOE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

