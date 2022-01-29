John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMB) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMB) rose 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.33 and last traded at $24.33. Approximately 1 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.30.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.57.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,580,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,444,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 197.50% of John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

