Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Position Lifted by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,545 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $10,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on JNJ. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.17.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $171.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $452.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $151.47 and a 12 month high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.38%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

