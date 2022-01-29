Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,555.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Panmure Gordon raised Johnson Matthey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Johnson Matthey from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,800 ($37.78) to GBX 2,600 ($35.08) in a report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Johnson Matthey from GBX 3,600 ($48.57) to GBX 2,800 ($37.78) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th.

JMPLY opened at $51.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.61. Johnson Matthey has a 1 year low of $50.18 and a 1 year high of $95.72.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.5656 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

