Journey Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:JRNGF) Short Interest Down 53.7% in January

Journey Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:JRNGF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a decrease of 53.7% from the December 31st total of 49,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 145,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

JRNGF stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.01. 91,412 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,353. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.46. Journey Energy has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $3.16.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Journey Energy from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Journey Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. Its activities include drilling on its existing core lands, implementing water flood projects, and executing on accretive acquisitions. The company was founded on June 26, 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

