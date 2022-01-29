JPMorgan ActiveBuilders U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUSA) Trading Up 2%

JPMorgan ActiveBuilders U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUSA) shares were up 2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $49.84 and last traded at $49.84. Approximately 174 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.86.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.17.

