JPMorgan American Investment Trust (LON:JAM) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $743.69

JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc (LON:JAM) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 743.69 ($10.03) and traded as low as GBX 698.17 ($9.42). JPMorgan American Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 703 ($9.48), with a volume of 378,469 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 743.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 708.98. The company has a market cap of £1.36 billion and a PE ratio of 3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 18.49 and a quick ratio of 18.49.

About JPMorgan American Investment Trust (LON:JAM)

JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

