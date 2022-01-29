JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 844,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,806 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.1% of Arizona State Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $138,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 564,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,868,000 after purchasing an additional 64,608 shares in the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 9,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 162,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,276,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM opened at $146.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $128.19 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $158.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.79 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 26.06%.

JPM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Societe Generale cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.74.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

