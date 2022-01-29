JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Holdings Increased by JSF Financial LLC

JSF Financial LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 0.8% of JSF Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 564,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,868,000 after buying an additional 64,608 shares during the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 9,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 162,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,276,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $197.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.74.

NYSE:JPM opened at $146.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $433.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $158.66 and its 200-day moving average is $160.28. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $128.19 and a 1-year high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

